ZOE Begone Announced For Mid-September Release

Can you survive as a cartoon strip heroine aginats an animator who woke you from your nap? You can try when ZOE Begone arrives next month

Indie game developer Retchy Games and publisher PM Studios have confirmed they will release their new game, ZOE Begone, will be released next week. The game has you playing as a small animated heroine who has decided to take a nap, but then is rudely awakened by the animator who has other plans. Can you survive this frenetic hand-drawn bullet hell arcade shooter? Find out when the game is released on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles on September 17. 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here!

ZOE Begone

Step into the role of Zoe – a feisty film-strip heroine, who wants nothing more than to take a peaceful nap. But when the Animator starts scribbling chaos into her world, she must fight back. Armed with run-and-gun reflexes, screen-clearing dashes, and a deeply questionable tolerance for surreal cartoon physics, Zoe must get ready to reclaim her reel from the painted hordes of enemies poised to take her down.

Inspired by 1930s drawn-on-film animation – particularly the work of Norman McLaren – and the golden age of arcade shooters, ZOE Begone blends classic shoot 'em up design with modern, exciting action – players can shoot, dash, and pound their way through creations of the Animator, who scribbles enemies into existence with the help of a trusty paintbrush and pen. Watch out for the gigantic paintbrush swinging to bring the next wave of foes to life, and prepare for the fourth wall-breaking humor as you blast your way through the chaos. Just be sure to keep an eye out for the enemies that splatter ink upon defeat, and don't be surprised if you end up with a little mess on your hands!

Hand-Drawn Animations : Fully hand-drawn animations, inspired by the aesthetic of the 1930s.

: Fully hand-drawn animations, inspired by the aesthetic of the 1930s. Frenetic Bullet-Hell Gameplay : Dash, shoot, and pound your way through chaotic arenas packed with enemies drawn by the Animator.

: Dash, shoot, and pound your way through chaotic arenas packed with enemies drawn by the Animator. Dynamic Upgrades : Collect Apples to unlock new weapons, game-changing power-ups, and passive abilities to help evolve your playstyle. Spend them early for a boost now, or save up for big, strategic upgrades later on – the choice is yours!

: Collect Apples to unlock new weapons, game-changing power-ups, and passive abilities to help evolve your playstyle. Spend them early for a boost now, or save up for big, strategic upgrades later on – the choice is yours! Infinite Replayability : With multiple modes, a wide selection of levels, and online leaderboards, gameplay feels fresh every time you jump into the game.

: With multiple modes, a wide selection of levels, and online leaderboards, gameplay feels fresh every time you jump into the game. Groovy Soundtrack: A jazzy, reactive soundtrack to emphasize every dodge, dash, and victory.

