Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Zombie Army VR

Zombie Army VR Finally Receives New Release Date

After originally being teased for release last year, Zombie Army VR has a new date as it will be out for VR platforms this May

Article Summary Zombie Army VR set to launch on May 22, 2025, for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR.

Join the Deadhunters to battle undead in 1940s Europe and save Hermann Wolff's family.

Experience immersive VR combat with dual-wielding and WWII weaponry.

Earn XP and upgrade weapons to fight through zombie-infested battlefields.

Rebellion Developments have confirmed the release date for Zombie Army VR, as the game will arrive in late May. Originally, the team was planning to have it out in 2024, but as is the case with many games, it got delayed while they worked on it. Now, the team has confirmed a new release date, as it will arrive on PSVR2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR on May 22, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Zombie Army VR

Following the story of the Zombie Army series, Zombie Army VR brings you back to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad tasked with hunting down zombie war criminals. You will fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg and help Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter's legendary leader, find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. VR brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series. Use both hands to aim down the sights of your rifle and line up that perfect shot at range.

When things get up close and personal, use each hand independently to dual-wield pistols and submachine guns. You will also need to master reloading drills as the undead masses bear down on you from all sides. Overcoming your nerves and operating under pressure will be crucial if you are to succeed. To help send the undead scourge back into the abyss, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. You will also need to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter as you fight zombie-infested 1940s Europe and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!