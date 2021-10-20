Zombieland: AFK Survival Gets A Men In Black Crossover

Tilting Point has a brand new crossover event happening in Zombieland: AFK Survival as they're getting a visit from the Men In Black. The two teams join forces as you'll be working with eight heroes from the MiB franchise, including Agent J and Agent K, as well as Zombieland characters Tallahassee and Columbus suiting up themselves. All in the name of defeating some brand new enemies in the form of aliens who have come down to cherry-pick what's left of a zombie-filled world. You'll get over 30 new weapons, trinkets, and iconic Men in Black gadgets to fight with, including the Neuralyzer, the Noisy Cricket, and Agent K's car. The event will only run for a few weeks and once its gone, you won't be able to snag the rewards and bonuses anymore.

During the next month, players can engage in daily tasks and missions to collect Universe Tokens and Red Buttons in the special Alien Invasion and Galactic Travels program to get more awesome items like the Deatomizer, the Reverberating Carbonizer and much, much more. The Men In Black Franchise has earned over $1.9 Billion in Global Box office across four films, gaining a multi-generational fanbase with releases spanning from 1997 – 2019. The critically acclaimed franchise has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including an Oscar win for best makeup for the first film.

The event also coincides with the second anniversary of Zombieland: AFK Survival, in which players embark on a wacky road trip across the post-apocalyptic wastelands of America that have been overrun by the undead. Whether playing as favorites Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock, or over 100 new characters, players must slay zombies in dozens of missions in a cross-country road trip from the woods of New England to the beaches of California. Players can also form guilds to compete in co-op raids for rare characters and weapons, and participate in weekly gauntlet challenges.