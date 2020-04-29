Zooey Finally Makes An Appearance In Granblue Fantasy: Versus

XSEED Games has finally dropped the last DLC character for Granblue Fantasy: Versus this season as Zooey joins the roster. The developers have officially dropped her into the roster today, which you can purchase her for $7 as a stand-alone character on the PlayStation Store and Steam, or she will automatically be unlocked for players who own the Digital Deluxe or Character Pass Set. This is the last character for this season's worth of DLC characters, no word yet on if there will be a second season at the moment or who could possibly be included in it. In the meantime, you can read more about Zooey below and check out her amazing character video showing off her moves.

Zooey, brings order and balance, despite outwardly appearing as a young girl, she is actually a primal beast tasked with maintaining balance within the world, and abhors chaos and disorder. With Beelzebub and others disturbing the order of the skydom, she ventures forth to restore the balance armed with super-human swordsmanship and a mastery over lightning. With her own powers and the help of her faithful dragons, Dyrn and Lyrn, she will ensure balance is upheld. Near polar opposites, Djeeta and Soriz add new dimensions to the lineup of already diverse fighters in Granblue Fantasy: Versus in their recent release. Soriz, an unsavory character who has grown disillusioned with weapons, realized that there is no greater weapon to wield than one's own fists. His training and dedication have earned him fame as a fearsome warrior, pummeling foes who may underestimate him due to his age and lack of weapons into submission with boulder-like fists and log-like kicks. Djeeta, honest to a fault and always willing to come to the aide of others, is a self-taught swordswoman whose fate became intertwined after being saved by Lyria, who bound their lives together. What she lacks in finesse and skill is more than made up for in heart, and thanks to her connection to Lyria, she possesses the strength to overcome any obstacle in her path.