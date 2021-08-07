Zool: Redimensioned Will Be Released On PC Mid-August

Secret Mode and Sumo Digital Academy revealed this week that Zool: Redimensioned will be released onto Steam later this month. The original game was released by Gremlin Graphics clear back in 1992 for the now retro Amiga PC system, which had an impressive library back in the day. As a platformer, Zool got some decent praise but didn't quite get the recognition that titles like Super Mario Bros. and Sonic The Hedgehog received. Now you can go back in time a bit with this revitalized version for modern PC owners, which will drop on August 18th.

This brand-new reimagining of the classic action platforming adventure has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences. Help Zool jump, spin, and shoot his way across eight alien worlds, taking down menacing bosses and saving the universe from the nefarious influence of Krool. Zool: Redimensioned has been brought back to life by the students of Sumo Digital Academy, a talent development programme focused on creating new pathways into the games industry. With guidance from the developers of the 1992 original at Gremlin Graphics, this team of talented young developers earned their coding wings by programming their own C++ game engine to bring Zool to a new generation of retro gamers. Zool's old school platforming action will challenge the most hardcore gamers, with modern enhancements that bring the game into the 21st century: Over 28 retro platforming challenges, all enhanced for the best possible experience.

Choose between two main game modes: Redimensioned for a more accessible modern experience, or Ultimate Ninja to experience a true hardcore challenge.

Trade blows with the dimension's most dangerous creatures in seven completely redesigned boss fights.

Discover new secrets, challenges, and extras across your adventure, with over 25 achievements to unlock.

Enhanced quality-of-life options, including a level select screen, checkpoints, accessibility options and more.

Play the original Mega Drive version for a truly authentic retro adventure

