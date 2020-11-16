Zynga Announces New Austin Studio To Work On A Star Wars Game

Some interesting news from Zynga this morning at the company revealed they've launched a new office in Austin, Texas. This isn't a subsidiary studio or a weird satellite location, this is a secondary office in Austin that will be developing mobile games the same as their San Francisco location does. What's more, the company is looking to fill several roles immediately, as they are preparing work on a brand new game which they revealed will be a Star Wars title. as part of the work, they will be partnering with NaturalMotion, a Zynga-subsidiary, to develop this premier mobile game set in the Star Wars universe. The company gave no further details about the game beyond that, they don't even have any mockup artwork for the game to indicate what it could possibly be. But it sounds like once they're fully staffed up, we could possibly see the game in late-2021 at the earliest. Here's a little more info on today's announcement from the company as we look forward to seeing what comes of this new studio.

Led by game industry veterans Jeff Hickman and Matthew Hemby, the new studio is looking to hire 25 new employees across every role, with a focus on recruiting studio-level leadership. Among the list of new hire targets will be Technical Director, Design Director and Lead Level Designer. The new studio will collaborate closely with BossAlien, a division of NaturalMotion based out of Brighton, England which has been leading development on the upcoming Star Wars game. "As a longtime Austinite, I know firsthand the immense level of talent and creativity that resides in this beautiful city," said Jeff Hickman, Senior Vice President, Games. "We believe that the Austin talent market is highly compatible with our mission of bringing AAA console visuals and deep, compelling gameplay to mobile platforms.