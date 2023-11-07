Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Match Factory

Zynga Announces New Mobile Puzzle Title: Match Factory

Zynga has a new matching puzzler title out on mobile today that will challenge your skills as Match Factor is available for iOS and Android.

Match Factory tests players' 3D puzzle-solving skills with varied matching objects and tasks.

Developed by the creators of Toon Blast and Toy Blast, the game offers timing-based challenges.

Zynga considers their acquisition of Peak as a significant step for growth in the mobile puzzle game sector.

Zynga Inc. announced that they are launching a new game with their studio Peak, as Match Factory is out today on mobile devices. This particular game has been designed to be a colorful, fast-paced puzzler title, in which you will have your 3D puzzle-solving skills challenged by matching objects until the player completes the goals for each level. Unlike other matching games, there are a plethora of options that will be dunked down the bin. So those of you who are used to color and shape pattern recognition will find a new hurdle in your path as they will throw all kinds of toys and objects down at you in an attempt to make you really think about your moves and choices. We got more info below as it's now on iOS and Android.

"Developed by the team behind the hit games Toon Blast and Toy Blast, Match Factory! is an exciting puzzle game designed to test and hone mobile gamers' matching skills and speed. Focused on speedy coordination and matching, each level has a timer designed to test players' ability to match three items quickly and strategically. With hundreds of colorful items to play with and thousands of levels, the game offers players unlimited ways to progress. Along with its gameplay, Match Factory! innovates by featuring a full 3D physics engine with state-of-the-art assets and animations to create an impactful, polished player experience."

"Since joining the Zynga family in 2020, Peak has become a key pillar of growth for our continuously expanding puzzle game portfolio, attracting millions of players around the globe," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President Games at Zynga. "We are very excited to add Match Factory! to our popular lineup of puzzle games, pushing the level of quality and polish to new heights. The Peak team continues to innovate and uphold our leading position in the puzzle category."

