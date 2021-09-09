2 New HQ Images from The Matrix Resurrections

Today, Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and it does look to be the same trailer we saw at CinemaCon last month. So far, the reactions on social media have been extremely positive all around, and people are pretty pumped about this one. There are going to be a ton of essays and youtube videos coming out as people rewatch the first three to see how they hold up after over a decade. For now, the official Warner Bros. press site has been updated with two new high-quality images. No detailed summary quite yet, but we do have a confirmed cast list which is good. Are you looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections? Let us know in the comments.

From visionary filmmaker, Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections Poster Teases Taking the Red or Blue Pill
The Matrix Resurrections Poster. Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.

