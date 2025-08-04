Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: superman, the fantastic four: first steps, The Naked Gun, Weekend Box Office

Fantastic Four Wins Second Box Office Week In A Row, Calm Down People

The Fantastic Four: First Steps won a second straight weekend at the box office, and everyone needs to calm down about it.

Article Summary The Fantastic Four: First Steps dominates the box office for a second week, crossing $200 million domestically.

The film’s $368 million global total positions it as the highest-grossing MCU movie of 2025 so far.

Superhero movies like Fantastic Four and Superman push 2025 genre totals past $1.7 billion worldwide.

Upcoming openings, including Freakier Friday and Weapons, look to challenge Fantastic Four’s box office lead.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps won a second straight weekend box office crown, adding another $40 million to its running total, and today it will pass the $200 million mark domestically. While that is a -66% drop from its opening weekend, the film has made $368 million worldwide so far, putting it on pace to be the highest-grossing MCU film released in 2025. It should clear the $500 million mark by the end of its run, and that is an excellent number for a franchise that had failed two times before, and in a marketplace that is being more choosy about which superheroes they spend their box office dollars on. After this, Marvel Studios and Sony are up next with Spider-Man: Brand New Day next July, giving moviegoers a chance to miss them a bit.

Fantastic Four & Superman Push Superhero Films Over $1 billion For 2025

Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and Superman right now have combined to gross $1.7 billion at the 2025 box office. As of right now, they are four of the top ten grossing films of 2025 through the first eight months of the year, and are responsible for two of the top four opening weekends (Superman & Fantastic Four). Those four films combined grossed $1.7 billion and counting, which is also more than every major studio. The highest combined gross for a studio in 2025 this year is Warner Bros., with $1.4 billion, with 1/3 of that coming from Superman. So, let's cool it with the whole superhero fatigue thing, shall we? While not every film is a world-beating record setter, the superhero films are going nowhere anytime soon.

Also of note this weekend was The Naked Gun, as Paramount took a chance on a comedy in theaters for once. It paid off, as the film opened in third place with $17 million off strong reviews and word of mouth. That is the highest opening weekend total from a live-action original comedy since Good Boys, way back in the fabled box office year of 2019.

The weekend box office top five for August 1:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps- $40 million The Bad Guys 2- $22.2 million The Naked Gun- $17 million Superman- $13.8 million Jurassic World Rebirth- $8.7 million

This week, two more newcomers try to knock the Fantastic Four from the top spot, and I think they succeed. First, Disney bets big on nostalgia and female moviegoers as they open Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan. Also opening is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year, as Warner Bros. puts Barbarian director Zach Creeger's Weapons into theaters. If I had to pick one, I think Freakier Friday will open at number one, with Weapons in a close second.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!