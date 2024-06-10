Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, alex garland, danny boyle, Erin Kellyman

28 Years Later: Erin Kellyman Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Erin Kellyman has reportedly joined the cast of 28 Years Later. The film will kick off a new trilogy and will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

The cast of the new 28 Years Later has added another name to its growing cast. The film, which we only learned about existing earlier this month, is coming together quickly. That makes sense, considering the release date is just over a year away and that they will need time to finish up all of the VFX work. This movie is also supposed to kick off a new trilogy, so the last thing they want is to rush it. It's rare that you manage to finish a trilogy when the first one isn't well received. We have some confirmed cast members, but Deadline has confirmed that Erin Kellyman has joined the cast. Kellyman has recently been involved in several projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Willow, and more.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was released, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers.

Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. It was announced in January that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple movies and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell joined the cast.

