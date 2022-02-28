Indiana Jones 5: Frank Marshall Announces Production Wrapping

With Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still fresh in the minds of Indiana Jones fans, the drive for the fifth film of the franchise was on with star Harrison Ford. Producer Frank Marshall, who's been there since its beginning in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, announced via Twitter that production's wrapped on the film. While the star's getting long in the tooth to front the action franchise, Ford suffered a shoulder injury on set in June 2021. Following the 2008 sequel, the fifth film shifted creatively, with James Mangold taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who did the previous four films.

The untitled fifth Indiana Jones has several new cast additions, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas. No details were revealed about the plot nor any details of what the actors will play. Joining Marshall to produce are Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel. Returning to score is franchise staple in composer John Williams. Despite Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, Paramount Pictures is still involved in production as they were since Raiders with distribution split between the two companies globally.

Short of any last-minute cameos and surprises, there haven't been any announcements of anyone from previous films to make an appearance in the upcoming sequel expected for a 2023 release. Karen Allen reprised her role as Marian Ravenwood for Crystal Skull, which she originally played in Raiders. John Rhys Davies and the late Denholm Elliot) both reprised their respective roles as Saliah and Marcus Brody for 1989's Last Crusade, which they also played in the 1981 film.