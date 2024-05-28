Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: andrew scott, Knives Out, knives out 3, rian johnson, wake up dead man: a knives out mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: Andrew Scott Has Joined The Cast

Andrew Scott has joined the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery cast. The third Benoit Blanc film currently has no release date.

Article Summary Andrew Scott joins the cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

Rian Johnson teases the genre's range and upcoming production on X/Twitter.

Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny also confirmed; rumors hint at Tom Hardy, Lindsay Lohan.

Netflix may aim for a fall release, building on 'Glass Onion's awards success.

To the surprise of precisely no one, we are kicking off the official start of the week with some more casting information about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. We knew that a third film would be coming out for a while, and we learned at the beginning of the year that the film would be going into production. However, aside from that, we knew very little until last week. Director and writer Rian Johnson took the time to his official X/Twitter to share the logo and official title of the film. They are still keeping that "A Knives Out Mystery" part even though Johnson has said that he doesn't like it, and he revealed that they are "very close" to entering production.

Johnson said during the announcement, "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." Yesterday, word came down that Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny were the first names to join the cast, along with Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role. However, more unsubstantiated rumors have added Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan to the list. However, Variety is reporting today that Andrew Scott is the next name to be added to the Wake Up Dead Man cast list. Johnson has retweeted the casting announcements for O'Connor, Spaeny, and Scott on his official X/Twitter.

At the moment, we don't have a release date, but if Wake Up Dead Man is going into production next month as rumored, it's unclear when the film could be released. These movies have awards momentum behind them, and you would think Netflix would want to give it a fall release date. However, that would be an extremely fast turnaround for Johnson, with just a few months between production ending and a release date in the fall. Could he pull it off? Probably, but nothing good comes from rushing, and considering how well Glass Onion did for Netflix, one could also assume Johnson is the last person they would try to rush. Provided they do head into production next month, this is the start of a bunch of casting announcements we'll be seeing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!