UFC 5 Releases More Fighters & Content Ahead of UFC 302

UFC 5 has released their May 2024 update as the leadup to UFC 302, giving you four new fighters and some other updates to boot.

Article Summary EA Sports drops May 2024 update for UFC 5 with four new fighters ahead of UFC 302.

Meet Roman Dolidze, Luana Pinheiro, Benoît Saint Denis, and Anthony Hernandez in-game.

Gameplay improvements include fixing special move blocks and strike trajectory issues.

New combat moves and tactics introduced, enhancing UFC 5's fighting experience.

EA Sports has released a new update for UFC 5 today, bringing in several new fighters ahead of the UFC 302 card, along with some game updates. The fighters you'll get this time around include Roman Dolidze (#11 MW), Luana Pinheiro (#12 SW), Benoît Saint Denis (#13 LW), and Anthony Hernandez (#14 MW). The game will also see some improvements added, nothing major, just a bit of a cleanup and adjustment. We have the full details on all four below as the content is now live.

UFC 5 – UFC 302 Update

Roman Dolidze (#11 MW) – Brutal best describes Roman Dolidze's fighting style. In the clinch or on the ground, this Georgian powerhouse will not stop striking his opponent until they submit or go unconscious.

– Brutal best describes Roman Dolidze's fighting style. In the clinch or on the ground, this Georgian powerhouse will not stop striking his opponent until they submit or go unconscious. Luana Pinheiro (#12 SW) – Luana made her name known in the UFC in a back-and-forth battle with UFC vet Michelle Waterson-Gomez. A Judoka with an aggressive fighting style, Luana will blitz with fast strikes to close the distance on her opponent and get them to the ground where she will systematically hunt for a submission to end the fight.

– Luana made her name known in the UFC in a back-and-forth battle with UFC vet Michelle Waterson-Gomez. A Judoka with an aggressive fighting style, Luana will blitz with fast strikes to close the distance on her opponent and get them to the ground where she will systematically hunt for a submission to end the fight. Benoît Saint Denis (#13 LW) – An all-action fighter boasting a UFC record of five wins with only two losses, with all five wins coming by finish. Benoît Saint Denis does not know the meaning of the word quit. When BSD steps into the UFC 5 Octagon, WAR is coming with him!

– An all-action fighter boasting a UFC record of five wins with only two losses, with all five wins coming by finish. Benoît Saint Denis does not know the meaning of the word quit. When BSD steps into the UFC 5 Octagon, WAR is coming with him! Anthony Hernandez (#14 MW) – Don't let his nickname fool you, nothing is "Fluffy" about Anthony Hernandez's fighting style. This relentless wrestler will ragdoll his opponent around the Octagon until they only want one thing, a way out, and "Fluffy" is more than willing to give that to them in the form of a quick submission.

Regarding the notable gameplay adjustments in this update, we've addressed an issue that allowed players to partially block the special lead hook block counter, fixed a rare strike-tracking issue against the head movement that distorted the strike trajectory and led to unfair hits, and fixed an inconsistency with the advancing lead hook to straight combo, when performed with the Celtic Cross.

