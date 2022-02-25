5 HQ Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We're a little over two months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so some stuff is starting to get revealed. We got an absolutely buckwild new trailer during the Super Bowl. Marvel hasn't kicked the marketing into full blast quite yet, but they are starting to pick up. The official media site uploaded five new high-quality images, including a really good look at American Chavez's jacket if the cosplayers want to get a jump on things. The rumors surrounding this movie are massive, with people predicting all sorts of possible cameos from all corners of the Marvel universe. That's the thing about multiverse movies, it's all on the table, and it's going to be interesting to see just how much advantage Marvel will take of that. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home, no one was really sure, but after? We'll have to see. I know where I'm planting my flag.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.