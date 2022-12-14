65 Trailer Pits Adam Driver Against Dinosaurs In New Sony Film

65 is a film that, until this morning, I had no idea existed, and it is one of the strangest concepts in some time. The film stars Adam Driver as a man who crash lands a spaceship…only he crashes it 65 million years in the past, and then has to fight for survival along with a child (Ariana Greenblatt) against dinosaurs. The film is from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi. Avatar: The Way of Water's Chole Coleman also stars. You can check out the trailer below.

65 has Big Morbius Energy

"After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods – the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, and Zainab Azizi. Written and Directed by: Scott Beck & Bryan Woods Produced by: Sam Raimi Deborah Liebling Zainab Azizi Scott Beck Bryan Woods Executive Producers: Doug Merrifield Jason Cloth Aaron L. Gilbert."

Of course, this is a Sony film. This is going to be dumb fun, with an emphasis on dumb. Just from the trailer alone, Driver looks out of place in the role, and I have to wonder why they thought he would be great for it, not to mention what he was thinking, saying yes. This has big-time Morbius energy, and since Sony will release one bad film a year, this is the early frontrunner.

65 opens on March 10th.