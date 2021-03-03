Neil Patrick Harris Joins 8 Bit Christmas For HBO Max

The cast for HBO Max film 8 Bit Christmas has been announced as production is beginning. Neil Patrick Harris will star alongside Winslow Fegley ("Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," "Nightbooks," "Come Play"), June Diane Raphael ("Long Shot," "Grace and Frankie") and Steve Zahn (HBO's "The White Lotus," "Cowboys," "Uncle Frank"). The film is being directed by Michael Drowse. The screenplay is by Kevin Jakubowski, adapted from his debut novel.

8 Bit Christmas Aims To Be A New Holiday Classic

"8-BIT CHRISTMAS is a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Neil Patrick Harris plays Adult Jake Doyle (and also narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play Young Jake's parents, Kathy and John."

You know, I was just thinking to myself the other day, we need more modern Christmas classics. A new Jingle All The Way, if you will. And this sounds like that is exactly the tone they are going for with this film. Here's hoping it is some made-up system with original characters that would be so much better than him chasing a Nintendo or something. That is a pretty talented and funny cast they have assembled as well, and I love that Neil Patrick Harris is going to narrate. You may not agree and think it is lazy, but I love narration in films. When done properly, it can be very effective and adds certain layers to a project.

I will keep my fingers crossed that this can become a new Jingle All The Way and take its proper place in the Christmas film pantheon.