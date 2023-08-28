Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, a haunting in venice

A Haunting In Venice: New Clip & Special Screening Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Special Screenings of the upcoming A Haunting in Venice have gone on sale, and a new clip has been released.

More good news for fans of the big-screen Agatha Christie adaptations: you have some special screening options, and we have a new clip. A Haunting in Venice is coming out next month, but if you want to see it early, you have some options on the 9th and the 13th of September. We have something really fun coming up with A Haunting in Venice because it is a Christie story that most people haven't read or even heard of. Regarding the other two films, you might know the twists through cultural osmosis, but not this one. So not only is this film giving you a killer cast, a director, and a star that clearly loves doing this, but you're also getting to see a mystery play out where you don't know the answer that was written by one of the greatest mystery writers of our time. Honestly, the movie sounds like a win for that alone.

A HAUNTING IN VENICE : IMAX SPECIAL SCREENING EVENTS – Sat., September 9

Five exclusive screening events will take place on Saturday, September 9, and will feature a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectible poster. IMAX theatre locations include AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, NY), Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA), AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, KS), Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, WA), & Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, CA). To purchase tickets: here

Alamo Murder Mystery Screenings of "A Haunting in Venice" – Sat., September 9

Five exclusive screening events will take place on Saturday, September 9, and will feature an interactive murder mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings. Alamo Drafthouse locations include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, TX), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, DC), and Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, IL). To purchase tickets: here

"A Haunting in Venice" Early Access Screenings – Wed., September 13

Over 100 early access screenings will take place Wednesday, September 13, in IMAX and premium formats and will feature exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy. Click here to find a theater near you. For details and to purchase tickets: here

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!