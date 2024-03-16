Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged:

A Nova Project Is Reportedly In Early Development At Marvel Studios

Marvel's head of streaming, animation, and television, Brad Winderbaum, has revealed that a Nova project is in early development at Marvel Studios.

Article Summary Marvel's Brad Winderbaum confirms early development of a Nova project at Marvel Studios.

A new strategic approach at Marvel Studios sees more project development in the pipeline.

Rich Rider and Sam Alexander are potential Nova candidates, with existing ties to the MCU.

The Nova project could join Marvel's expanding universe through film or television.

Apparently, this is the weekend when the Marvel Snipers are taking a break because we're getting all sorts of details about projects. Does that have anything to do with the firing that happened earlier this week? Who knows, 2024 is such a weird year for the studio, and that's coming off of 2023, which might have been an even weirder year. Marvel was once thought to be too big to fail, and 2023 proved that they very much could fail, and it seems to have scared everyone involved. We know that changes are happening, and some new quotes from Marvel's head of streaming, animation, and television, Brad Winderbaum, seemed to confirm to ComicBook.com that the studio is approaching things from a different angle and also confirmed that a character long rumored to be appearing in the Marvel Universe is in early development.

"We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova," Winderbaum said. "We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen, but I would love to see a Nova show one day."

It sounds like Winderbaum would like a show, but considering he works within the television side of Marvel, that makes sense. However, the word "project" means we could look at a movie or television show. Richard Rider was created by Marv Wolfman, Joe Sinnott, and John Buscema and first appeared in Nova #1 in 1976. We know that the Nova Corps exist in the Marvel Universe; they were introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, but we haven't heard much about them since. Many people thought James Gunn would introduce Nova in those movies, but it never happened. Sam Alexander is another possible contender to show up; he's a bit younger and has been a member of the New Warriors and briefly a member of the Champions with Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel. Sam was created by Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness and first appeared in Point One #1 2011. We know that a Young Avengers type of situation is in the works, so that is another option for where Nova could find a place within the MCU.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!