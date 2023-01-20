A Quiet Place: Day One- Alex Wolff Joins New Spin-Off Hereditary star Alex Wolff is joining Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in A Quiet Place: Day One from Pig director Michael Sarnoski.

A Quiet Place: Day One has added to its cast. Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig director Michael Sarnoski in the spinoff. He joins Lupita Nyong'o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn in the cast. Sarnoski is helming the film from an idea by franchise creator John Krasinski. The film is set to open on March 8th, 2024. The year after, in 2025, a third installment of the proper A Quiet Place is set to be directed by Krasinski. Deadline had the news of Wolff joining the cast. For those of us Hereditary worshippers, this is great news.

Building A Quiet Place Universe

Krasinski has been out there saying he has an idea that would turn the original two films into a trilogy, while Paramount is hoping that the spinoff would make A Quiet Place a universe they can continue to make films and more about. Who would have guessed that after seeing the first film? I would never have felt that the ending of that first film was a perfect place to end everything, and after seeing the sequel, that idea solidified in my mind.

That is not to say that it was a BAD film or that more films set in the universe are a BAD idea, but the second film felt pointless and without a purpose, and I worry that more would feel the same way. Since there is no way they do not continue the franchise at this point with how successful they have been, the ship has sailed in, hoping they come to their senses. More A Quiet Place is coming, even if it might not be a good idea. Casting Lupita is a great first step to changing minds, though, and nabbing the Stranger Things breakout is also a smart play. Wolff is always good, and with this developing cast, maybe this will be okay after all.