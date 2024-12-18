Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Death Of A Unicorn, Jenna Ortega, paul rudd

Death Of A Unicron Trailer Dares You To Poke Around And Find Out

As promised, A24 has released the funny and magical first trailer for Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega.

Directed by Alex Scharfman, the film marks his directorial debut with a star-studded ensemble cast.

The plot centers on a father-daughter duo discovering a unicorn's curative powers.

Highly anticipated film set for a 2025 release, becoming a buzzworthy project for A24.

Death Of A Unicorn was announced way back in 2023, with a pretty epic cast, including Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Téa Leoni (Flirting with Disaster, Spanglish), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Sunita Mani (Glow), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead, Paddington 2), and Stephen Park (Asteroid City). Alex Scharfman writes and directs, and this also marks his debut as a director. A24 released the trailer for the film this morning after the first poster was released yesterday. In the movie, "a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties."

Death Of A Unicorn Is A Big Film For A24

Scharfman is a writer, director, and producer who is currently in post on his directorial debut film, DEATH OF A UNICORN, for A24. Prior to UNICORN, Alex co-founded Secret Engine and has worked as a writer and producer, with film and television projects currently in development with Point Grey, Sugar23, Blumhouse, Lord Miller, Amblin, Amazon, and Sony TV, and has produced independent features such as BLOW THE MAN DOWN and RESURRECTION, among others. Producers on the film are Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Executive Producers include Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, Nate Kamiya, Rudd, and Ortega.

Death Of A Unicorn has flown under the radar since being announced, which is surprising considering who is in it and that it is A24, one of the most buzzed-about studios there is in Hollywood right now. That trailer did not disappoint, and this is easily one of the most anticipated films of the spring now. It will be released in 2025, though no concrete spring date has been revealed.

