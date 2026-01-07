Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Ian Tuason, Undertone

A24 Teases New Film Undertone, From Director Ian Tuason

A24 has released the teaser poster for buzzy new horror film Undertone. The trailer for the film will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary A24 drops teaser poster for Undertone, a chilling new horror film from debut director Ian Tuason.

The trailer for Undertone will premiere tomorrow, building anticipation for A24’s next big horror release.

Undertone sparked a festival bidding war, with A24 acquiring rights for a seven-figure sum after Fantasia debut.

The film's success lands Tuason the director job for the next Paranormal Activity installment at Blumhouse.

A24 is teasing their new horror film, Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason, marking his directorial debut. The film premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, where the studio paid a seven-figure sum to acquire the rights. Nina Kiri ("The Handmaid's Tale") stars in the film, about "A paranormal podcast host who moves into her dying mother's house to be her primary caregiver. When she receives audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing supernatural noises, she realizes the woman's story mirrors her own. Each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape." Also lending their voices to the film are Kris Holden-Ried ("The Umbrella Academy"), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides), Keana Lyn Bastidas ("The Hardy Boys"), and Jeff Yung (The Shrouds). The film's trailer will debut tomorrow, according to A24. Undertone will also show at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

A24 Wants Undertone To Restore Horror Street Cred

Dan Slater for Slaterverse Pictures and Cody Calahan for Black Fawn Films produced the film. Executive producers include Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, Chad Archibald for Black Fawn Films, Brit MacRae and Daril Fannin for Kino Studios, and DimensionGate. Below is the teaser poster, released today to hype tomorrow's poster drop.

This must be pretty great, since Blumhouse brought in Tuason to direct the new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Anything that debuts at a festival and ignites a bidding war into the seven figures must be a pretty strong film, much less a debut. Expectations for this are sky high now, and I am anxiously awaiting tomorrow's trailer drop. A24 has had a bit of its horror film street cred taken by NEON over the last 18 months, and something like this could be just what they need to steal the title back.

Undertone currently has no release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!