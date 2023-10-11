Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, The Iron Claw, zac efron

The Iron Claw Trailer Released By A24, Wrestling Biopic Out Dec. 22

Check out the fantastic trailer for A24 wrestling drama The Iron Claw. The Von Erich family story hits theaters December 22nd.

The Iron Claw wants to make some awards season noise this winter, releasing on December 22nd from A24. Telling one of the most tragic stories in the long history of professional wrestling, it stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris, and Lily James as Pam. The film is written and directed by Sean Durkin. This has a shot to be a big-time Oscar hopeful, and the December 22nd release date shows how much A24 believes in the film. The trailer for the film was released this morning, and you can find it below.

The Iron Claw Should Make Some Awards Noise

The Von Erich family is an American professional wrestling family. Originally from Texas, their actual surname is Adkisson, but every member who has been in the wrestling business has used the ring name "Von Erich," after the family patriarch, Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson). Jack took on the name as part of his wrestling gimmick, i.e., in-ring persona, as he initially portrayed a villainous (heel in wrestling terminology) German Nazi, hence using a German-sounding name. Their most famous move was The Iron Claw, which protected in the industry for years. When Fritz died of cancer in his Denton County home in 1997 at 68, five of his six sons predeceased him. His firstborn, Jack Jr., was accidentally shocked and drowned in a puddle at the age of 6 in 1959 outside his Niagara Falls home. In 1984, David Von Erich died in a Tokyo hotel from enteritis at the age of 25. Mike, Chris, and Kerry all committed suicide; Mike took an overdose of Placidyl near Lewisville Lake in 1987 at the age of 23, Chris shot himself in the head with a 9mm handgun in 1991 at the age of 21, and Kerry shot himself in the chest in the family yard in 1993 at the age of 33. Kevin Von Erich is the last surviving son.

There was nothing bigger in wrestling than The Von Erichs in the southern United States back in the day, and their tale has been ripe for Hollywood to tell for ages. I am surprised it took this long. This is one of my personal most anticipated films of 2023, and knowing how much A24 believes in it is exciting. It will be interesting to see how the public reacts to such a harrowing story, and some sobs will surely be heard in theaters.

The Iron Claw opens on December 22nd.

