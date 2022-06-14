Emma Roberts on What Drew Her to Horror-Thriller Abandoned

When it comes to horror, from the 2010s to the present day, Emma Roberts has become a mainstream name for the genre (from several seasons of American Horror Story to Scream 4 to The Blackcoat's Daughter), hitting all the major sub-genre stories possible. Now, the beloved actor is pairing up with 10 Cloverfield Lane star John Gallagher Jr. to present a unique (potential) ghost story titled Abandoned, arriving in theaters this month and VOD platforms in July.

With its trailer out and the film being just around the corner, the film's stars spoke to Comic Book to share their excitement about the project and the experiences that it brought on. Roberts tells the website, "It was one of those scripts that I, first of all, I saw the title and I was immediately intrigued, and I started reading it, and it went directions that I couldn't have guessed, but it started with one of my favorite beginnings of a thriller or a horror movie, which is a family moves into a new house. I just love that."

Roberts, who also produced the upcoming horror thriller title, added, "And the fact that Spencer Squire, our amazing writer, and director, has found a way to reinvent that and do it, I felt like, for people my age. It felt like a millennial take on that story, and after I read it, I just couldn't stop thinking about it. It just really stuck with me, I couldn't shake it, and so I was like, 'I really wanna come on board with this and really wanna be involved.' So I was so excited to get to do that."

With haunted house films, there is definitely a timeless element to it that keeps people coming back for more. There have been strong additions like The Exorcist, Poltergeist, The Frighteners, Paranormal Activity, and countless others – so it'll be amazing to see both Roberts and Gallagher take a stab at cinematic hauntings together soon!

Abandoned will be released on June 17, 2022, by Vertical Entertainment.