Adam Scherr Says He's in Talks to Play Jason in a Friday the 13th Film

Former WWE wrestler Adam Scherr reveals that he's a contender to play Jason Voorhees in the next Friday the 13th film.

Franchise owners are expanding plans into a new “Jason Universe” with multiple projects in development.

Recent legal issues delaying Friday the 13th have been resolved, opening doors for new films and series.

Peacock’s Crystal Lake series and a rumored new video game signal a major Friday the 13th comeback.

It's taken some time to get here, but progress on a new Friday the 13th project finally feels tangible. With the franchise's license owners now framing future plans as a broader "Jason Universe," an actor/wrestler has revealed he's a potential contender to bring the hockey-masked slasher back to screens. More specifically, former WWE standout Adam Scherr (a.k.a. Braun Strowman) told Collider he's technically in the mix, explaining, "There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees."

Friday the 13th Status and Jason Universe Projects

While none of that is an outright casting announcement, it's still notable, especially after such a long wait for longtime fans. Scherr's reveal also lands as Horror Inc. ramps up brand activity, complete with an official Jason Universe hub, a recent short, and activations like Halloween Horror Nights, teasing real movement instead of the usual start-and-stop issues.

As of now, Friday the 13th spans 12 films between 1980 and 2009 (counting Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 reboot), an iconic run that cemented the series as one of horror's most influential IPs. If you're wondering why we haven't seen the character in years, legal disputes over authorship and rights previously halted development for nearly a decade, freezing momentum even as demand persisted. Now that it's been resolved, Peacock is also developing a Crystal Lake series, which, as far as we know, is a standalone title that doesn't aim to dictate the next era of the franchise. Even so, its existence reaffirms the current appetite for Jason-related storytelling and shows how many different lanes the property can plausibly occupy at once.

Despite the simple confirmation that a film is actively being discussed, there's also no official release date or creative team locked in. But between official brand activity, Crystal Lake, a rumored video game (no, not the one we still miss), and some credible casting chatter, the franchise finally feels like it's gathering momentum again. Now we just have to wait to see if the next big movie event is going to be a clean reboot or a legacy sequel, because anything is possible with Jason Voorhees.

