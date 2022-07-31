After Blue: Bertrand Mandico's Queer Sci-Fi Film On VOD Aug 30th

Bertrand Mandico's queer sci-fi romance story, After Blue (Dirty Paradise), is coming to video-on-demand on August 30th, starring Paula Luna, Elina Löwensohn, Vimala Pons, and Agata Buzek. The film will be available on AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo in North America.

"In a faraway future, on a wild and untamed female inhabited planet called After Blue, a lonely teenager named Roxy unknowingly releases a mystical, dangerous, and sensual assassin from her prison. Roxy and her mother Zora (Elina Löwensohn) are held accountable, banished from their community, and forced to track the murderer named Kate Bush down. Haunted by the spirits of her murdered friends, Roxy starts a long journey pacing the supernatural territories of this filthy paradise."

The newest vision from Mandico (The Wild Boys) plays like a lesbian El Topo (in space!) with stunning 35mm in-camera practical effects, otherworldly set pieces, and a dazzling score by Pierre Desprats. After Blue (Dirty Paradise) was an official selection for Locarno, TIFF Midnight Madness, Fantastic Fest, and Sitges Film Festival. Also, the film won awards in Fantastic Fest — Jury Award, Best Fantastic Feature, Locarno — FIPRESCI Prize, Sitges Film Festival — José Luis Guarner Critic's Award, and Best Film & Special Prize of the Jury, Secció Oficial Fantàstic.

About his film, Mandico has said,"'After Blue (Dirty Paradise)' is a futuristic fantasy, in a feminine world. A picturesque tale set on another planet, that of the imagination. In this film, the refusal of revenge resonates with the song of the specters. The mother-daughter relationship is troubled by multiple and contradictory desires, and solitude becomes a flamboyant abandonment and death of a companion on the road. I wanted to weave an ode to cinema, an ode to actresses, a singular and universal adventure, borrowing from the western its trappings, from ancient tales their cruelty, and from science fiction its lyricism."