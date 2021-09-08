Alien Star Remains Uncertain About an Alien: Covenant Sequel

There's been a lot of talk about the state of the Alien franchise lately, and now it appears that even the prequel portion of the film series could be in limbo for the time being.

It was recently addressed that writer and director Neill Blomkamp had quite the vision for his take on continuing the Alien franchise, with an unfortunate dissolution. In what would have been the fifth chapter of the first storyline, Blomkamp intended to recruit Ridley for another epic and final space adventure, retconning the films beyond Aliens. There were talks for Newt becoming the next protagonist, and this bringing propper closure to Ridley's history in the world of Alien – however, that idea has since been squashed after the box office disappointment behind Alien: Covenant.

Despite that massive halting factor – just because we're not going to receive Blomkamp's story doesn't exactly suggest that the prequel films have completely come to a close. Now that a few years have passed, and the only news we've received comes from the upcoming unrelated series for FX, Alien: Covenant star Guy Pearce (Weyland Corp CEO Peter Weyland in the films) is speaking up about his knowledge on the state of the Alien films.

In a new interview with CBM, Pearce was asked about returning to Alien and told the publication, "Well, I don't know, to be honest. Again, I think with any of these… I wouldn't have necessarily thought I'd get to do Covenant either! Who knows. I'm not in regular contact with Ridley Scott, but we do have semi-regular contact occasionally. I'm sure if there is something, he would certainly let me know. He was very generous to even put me in the films in the first place, and we've always talked about how pleased he was with what we came up with."

Considering the overall success of the Alien lore throughout its history, it seems plausible that there would be a few hiccups – but there's also a strong possibility that Scott will have more to say regarding his timeless Alien franchise in the future.

Would you be interested in a follow-up to more horror-centric Alien: Covenant?