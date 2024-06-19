Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM, josh gad, Mel Brooks, spaceballs

Spaceballs Sequel With Josh Gad Starring At Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM is developing a Spaceballs sequel with Josh Gad starring. Mel Brooks is producing. But is it maybe a little late for it?

Spaceballs is a Star Wars parody released in 1987 to wide acclaim and box office. Directed by Mel Brooks, it starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, and Brooks as President Skroob and Yogurt. Fans have clamored for a sequel for years, and it looks like they will get their wish. Amazon MGM Studios is developing a sequel, starring Josh Gad, who will also produce alongside Mel Brooks. Josh Greenbaum directs the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad. Plot details, according to Variety, are being held close to the vest.

Spaceballs: Three Decades Too Late

In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

Call me crazy, but I think they missed the boat on this one. A sequel to Spaceballs should have come out in 1999 or 2000, back when the prequels were released. Now, it sadly feels like too late. Also: if Moranis is not back, then forget it. Dark Helmet is what made the whole thing work, and without him, since he rarely makes anything anymore, not even cameos really, this should just not happen. Nothing against Gad, I actually think he is quite funny and if this was happening, is probably the man for the job. It just feels like yet another relic that should stay in the past and be beloved.

