The Accountant 2 A Go With Affleck, Bernthal, More For Amazon MGM

After years of rumors, The Accountant 2 is finally a go with Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, and the rest of the original cast back.

Article Summary The Accountant 2 confirmed with Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal returning.

Original director Gavin O'Connor and writer Bill Dubuque onboard.

Sequel plot involves Medina contacting Christian for a murder investigation.

2016's The Accountant was a hit, grossing over $150 million worldwide.

The Accountant 2, heavily rumored to be on the way the last few months, is officially a go at Amazon MGM. Returning for the sequel are stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. First film director Gavin O'Connor is again directing from a script by Bill Dubuque, who is also back from that first film. That 2016 film grossed over $150 million worldwide, and a sequel has been in various stages of development since. According to the news release from Deadline, the sequel picks up when Addai-Robinson's Medina has to contact Affleck's Christain when her boss is killed, forcing him to try and solve the murder. If you never saw the original, here is the trailer.

The Accountant 2… Finally

Christian Wolff (Affleck) is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations. With the Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (J.K. Simmons), starting to close in, Christian takes on a legitimate client: a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars. But as Christian uncooks the books and gets closer to the truth, it is the body count that starts to rise.

I really liked that first film, and while I never thought we should get a sequel, I am not against it. I also like that the original cast is all returning; that is a bit of a surprise. I wonder what rare comic he will have in this sequel, as I became the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme in the theater when they showed the DC Comics in the first one. Give that first one a watch; it really is entertaining.

More on The Accountant 2 as we learn it.

