Ambulance Debuts Final Trailer Ahead Of April 8th Release

Ambulance, the new Michael Bay thriller, released its final trailer this morning and I gotta say, it might be one of the surprises of the spring. It might also be a trainwreck. Nobody knows, and that is kind of exciting is it not? Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, the film is a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulance by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. You can see the final trailer for the film below.

Ambulance Synopsis

"Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no."

"But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

This looks like a drama filled ride that is for sure. Is it weird that I already feel like it may be too long though? Michael Bay is not known for being short with his films, and I can already feel the plot stretching as I write this. Ambulance opens in theaters on April 8th.