AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement

Like the rest of the theatrical exhibition industry, AMC was rocked today by the shocking announcement that they will debut their entire theatrical 2021 slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. One of the world's biggest theaters chains, AMC has already been in the fight of its life to stay afloat during the pandemic, and some are hailing this announcement as one of the final nails in the coffin. AMC boss Adam Aron has released a statement, and suffice to say: he is not happy. You can read it below.

AMC Will Fight To The End…Is This It?

"These coronavirus-impacted times are uncharted waters for all of us, which is why AMC signed on to an HBO Max exception to customary practices for one film only, Wonder Woman 1984, being released by Warner Brothers at Christmas when the pandemic appears that it will be at its height. However, Warner now hopes to do this for all their 2021 theatrical movies, despite the likelihood that with vaccines right around the corner, the theatre business is expected to recover.

Clearly, Warner Media intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio division, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize its HBO Max startup. As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense. We will aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business. We have already commenced an immediate and urgent dialogue with the leadership of Warner on this subject."

The following films will open in AMC Theaters and on HBO Max at the same time in 2021: The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.