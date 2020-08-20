American Reaper Film Adaptation Set At Amblin With Flanagan, Foy

American Reaper is coming to the big screen. The comic adaptation is set up at Amblin, with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy producing and Ciaran Foy (Sinister 2) on board to direct. The series from Pat Mills and Clint Langley "is a sci-fi action noir, set in a near-future where the aging elite, called "Snatchers," prey upon the young, paying to hijack their bodies in order to prolong their own lives. This extreme form of identity crime has become so rampant on the black market that law enforcement has been forced to create a new division, which the public has nicknamed "Reapers." The Hollywood Reporter shared the news first.

American Reaper Sounds Interesting

I never read the comics, but the concept sounds interesting. It was initially serialized in Judge Dredd Megazine from 2011-2015 off and on. The rights to the property were initially owned by Xingu Films for a feature adaptation in 2011 as well, but it looks like nothing ever came of that. Mills had written that screenplay, but the Amblin version of American Reaper will be written by Foy and Kyle Wards, so whatever was to come before is going to be different now. Trevor Macy and Flanagan will produce the project, with Melinda Nishioka executive producing for Intrepid. Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, and Alex Francis will also serve as executive producers. Jeb Brody and John Buderwitz will oversee for Amblin.

I wonder if this will go to a streaming service. This would be right at home on Netflix. They do a great job knowing how to get sci-fi/horror stuff to the right audience and with great fanfare as well. I fell like this might get lost in the shuffle if it was to have a theatrical release. We shall see, though, right now, let's just be excited American Reaper represents another non-Marvel or DC adaptation.