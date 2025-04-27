Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: andrew garfield, film, Marvel Studios, sony pictures, spider-man

Andrew Garfield Explains His One Requirement to Return as Spider-Man

Former Spider-Man actor admits that he's still open to a return if there's something "weird" or "unique" that hasn't been explored.

Article Summary Andrew Garfield reveals he would return as Spider-Man only if the story is "weird," unique, and surprising.

Fans continue to demand Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men in the MCU's Multiverse Saga events.

Garfield's portrayal was praised, and his comeback in No Way Home became a major multiverse highlight.

Marvel and Sony could bring Garfield back if they create a Spider-Man story that matches his offbeat vision.

Over the years, Andrew Garfield's tenure as Spider-Man, spanning The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, developed a solid following (even if it was largely underappreciated at the time of its initial release). So, of course, his not-so-surprise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) thrilled audiences, and because of that, fans are consistently begging for more of Garfield and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers in the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Now, at Abu Dhabi Comic Con, Garfield outlined his condition for reprising the role, sparking hope for a bold comeback.

Andrew Garfield Isn't Opposed to a Spider-Man Return

When asked about his stance on a return to the role (first reported via ScreenRant), Garfield addressed the possibility, telling Abu Dhabi Comic Con attendees, "It would have to be very weird, [for me to return], you know? I think for it to be exciting for me, it would have to be something very unique, offbeat, and surprising, you know? I don't want to do something that's already been done or that feels rote or something. It's gotta be strange." This particular vision for a "weird" and "unique" story still suggests that he is interested in making another comeback, and we know that the studio's not afraid to spend some money on its cast… so this all seems extremely possible, honestly.

Garfield's initial stint as Peter Parker ended abruptly after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 underperformed, scrapping a planned third film that would have delved deeper into his new life after the loss of Gwen. Still, his emotionally raw portrayal won fans over, making his No Way Home appearance—alongside Tom Holland and Maguire—a multiversal triumph with a $1.9 billion haul at the box office.

As the Multiverse Saga builds toward Avengers: Secret Wars, the established multiversal Spider-Men offer endless potential. Fans have envisioned solo films, multiversal team-ups, or even pivotal Avengers roles for Garfield and Maguire, so anything would do at this point.. Whether Garfield returns hinges on Marvel and Sony crafting a narrative that matches his offbeat vision, but the current demand for more web-slinging heroics is undeniable.

Would you like to see Garfield reprise his version of Peter Parker at least one more time? And if so, in what capacity?

