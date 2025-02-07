Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: another simple favor

Another Simple Favor: Emily And Stephanie Share A Drink In An Image

We have our first image from Another Simple Favor, with Emily and Stephanie sharing a martini, ahead of its March 7th SXSW premiere.

Despite previous under-the-radar release, A Simple Favor developed a cult following on the internet.

Concerns about maintaining momentum as the movie premieres March 7th, streaming on Prime May 1st, 2025.

Director Paul Feig returns with sequel set in Capri, promising twists and glamorous drama.

Another Simple Favor is starting to drip-feed us some information ahead of its South by Southwest premiere. The sequel is set to make its debut in a month but won't stream to Prime until May, which is a shame. That's a very long time for a movie to keep up its momentum, even if the reviews are good. Not being able to keep up that marketing momentum is what ended up kneecapping The Fall Guy, and we can hope that doesn't happen here. This also doesn't have nearly as big of a budget to make up either, we can hope. We got a poster and summary when we got the premiere and release date, but now we have our first image with Stephanie and Emily sharing a martini because, of course, they are.

While the box office for A Simple Favor was anything to write home about, it did well enough on its modest budget, and it still felt like it went a bit under the radar back when it was released in 2018. To be fair, 2018 and 2019 were the years the box office lost its damn mind, so a lot of good movies that weren't massive blockbusters were left in the dust, and this was one of them. Over the years, though, the film developed a cult following online. So when director Paul Feig was officially brought on for a sequel in May 2022, people were pumped and it is finally going to be released later this year.

Another Simple Favor: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The highly anticipated follow-up to A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. Another Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney. It will premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

