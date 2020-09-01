Ant-Man 3 Director Peyton Reed Promises Film Bigger Than Previous Two

If there's one thing in the age of the comic book films can be consistent on is what little cast and crew can reveal about their projects during production. It's obvious when interviewed, "vague" is the name of the game. In the case of Ant-Man 3, director Peyton Reed could insinuate being literal when talking about how the new film will be compared to the previous films. He spoke to Collider to share what little tidbits he can offer. "We are working away through the pandemic," Reed said. "There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way… I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template."

The original 2015 film stars Paul Rudd as well-intentioned-thief trying to turn over a new leaf Scott Lang who stumbles upon the research of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who has found a way to shrink any object and person down creating a suit that allows its wearer to retain his/her strength no matter what size. Also helping Scott is Hank's daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Rudd and Lilly shared equal billing in the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp. Both films predominantly remained in San Francisco. Rudd also appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). As far as scale goes, it could mean multiple things like various locations and/or multiple villains since the first two films only featured a lone villain in Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll) in the 2015 film and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) in the 2018 sequel. In the meantime, Ant-Man 3 isn't currently factored into Marvel Phase IV at the moment. Rudd, Lilly, Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne are expected to return for the third film.