"Ant-Man 3" Brings on "Rick and Morty" Writer Jeff Loveness

Ant-Man 3 has found a new writer according to The Hollywood Reporter. Marvel has already decided to bring back director Peyton Reed for the third entry in the Ant-Man movies but a report says they are bringing on Jeff Loveness to write the script. Loveness is a writer and co-producer on the wildly popular Rick and Morty on cartoon network along with other work in comedy including writing for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the White House Correspondents Dinner, and Miracle Workers. Loveness has also worked in comics and worked on other Marvel characters including Spider-Man and Nova. The report says that "deal was wrapped up in the early days of Hollywood's shutdown, according to sources, and Loveness has already commenced writing."

Ant-Man 3's Place Among the Great Marvel Release Date Shift

Today, Marvel finally announced how they were going to handle the delay of Black Widow earlier this year by shifting all of their movies down one release date. Black Widow takes the spot originally held by Eternals while Eternals take the spot of Shang-Chi all the way down to Captain Marvel 2 in 2022. This is the best way Marvel could have dealt with the various delays set by the current circumstances in Hollywood. This way, when everything gets back to some semblance of normal, no one has to rush to meet their various deadlines whether it pre, post, or regular production.

Where Ant-Man 3 currently fits into that is unknown. The movie has been announced in that sense that Reed was announced to return back in November. That being said Ant-man 3 was not listed in that great release date shifting that Marvel did today so we know the movie isn't going to come out until sometime after July 2022 after Captain Marvel 2. It will also be noteworthy that Reed will become the first Marvel director to complete a trilogy thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.