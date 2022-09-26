Anvil: the Story of Anvil Shines a Light on Metal 13 Years Later

What band was the most influential in establishing the sound of metal when the genre emerged and found its audience back in the early 1980s? If you know it's Canadian metal band Anvil, more specifically their 1982 album Metal on Metal (which turns 40 this year), there's a strong chance this documentary is right up your alley.

The documentary, Anvil! The Story of Anvil follows frontman and guitarist Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner through the ups and downs of trying to achieve commercial touring success in the mid-2000s and find a label to release their latest album at the time, This is Thirteen, the band's thirteenth studio album.

Initially released in 2009, the re-release premiere consisted of a red carpet and screening, with an extra special performance from Anvil themselves, featuring director Sacha Gervasi swapping out for Reiner on the drums as well as the band joined by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. After the face-melting performance, the band sat down with director Gervasi and producer Rebecca Yeldham for a Q&A session moderated by super-fan metalhead Steve-O.

Anvil! The Story of Anvil follows Canadian heavy-metal band Anvil as they delivered a highly influential 1982 album, Metal on Metal, that would inspire the likes of Anthrax and Metallica and then dropped off the map to begin what would become decades of toiling in obscurity. Director and former Anvil roadie Gervasi follows guitarist Kudlow and drummer Reiner as they stumble through a harrowing European tour and reflect on failure, friendship, resilience, and the will to follow even the most impossible of dreams.

Utopia and Abramorama bring the critically acclaimed documentary to theaters featuring an exclusive 18-minute new interview. The re-release is timed to the film's 13th year anniversary. It features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with the band and director, moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

Anvil! The Story of Anvil arrives in cinemas for special one-night-only screenings Tuesday, September 27. The documentary is also available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime rentals, Vudu, and Google Play.