The Instigators Trailer Released By Apple, Releases In August

Apple have released the trailer and poster for Doug Liman's new action film The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

'The Instigators' set for limited theater release on August 2, Apple TV+ on August 9.

Cast includes heavy-hitters like Casey Affleck and Ron Perlman.

Director Doug Liman's new film discusses, following an Amazon collaboration.

The Instigators is the latest action film from director Doug Limon, who helmed The Bourne Identity. It stars Jason Bourne himself, Matt Damon, as well as Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow, and Ron Perlman. Quite the cast there. Affleck co-wrote the script with Chuck MacLean, and Apple will release the film in select theaters on August 2nd, with a roll-out on August 9th on Apple TV+.

The Instigators Synopsis

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, "The Instigators" also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The poster for the film has also been released. Look at those knuckleheads.

Someone should ask Liman if he feels the same way about releasing a film with Apple as he did Amazon, as he released the Road House remake earlier this year with them. As for The Instigators, this looks like the kind of action movie that could make box office noise in August, so naturally, it is getting a limited release where that is not possible. I am sure it will be great to watch at home as well.

