Clayface: Mike Flanagan Was Inspired By Batman: The Animated Series

Clayface writer Mike Flanagan has confirmed that the Feat of Clay episode from Batman: The Animated Series helped inspire his script.

Flanagan confirmed he will not direct Clayface and has no further involvement beyond writing the script.

Warner Bros. has scheduled Clayface for a release on September 11, 2026, with no director or cast announced yet.

Rumors of Clayface appearing in The Batman Part II were denied by James Gunn, quashing speculation of crossover plans.

When it was announced in October that a Clayface movie was in the works, it seemed like one of those things that wouldn't ever happen. Another film to get added to the giant pile of films that never get made over at Warner Bros. related to DC Comics. Even now, it still seems like something that may or may not happen, but they have one hell of a name attached to the script, and that is one Mike Flanagan. We know that he isn't directing the film, but ComicBook.com asked him what source material he drew from as inspiration for the film. To the surprise of no one, Flanagan confirmed that Feat of Clay episode of Batman: The Animated Series absolutely inspired his script.

"Of course it was. I mean that is the perfect [story]," Flanagan said when asked about his Batman: The Animated Series inspirations. "'Feat of Clay,' Ron Perlman, to me, that's it. That two-parter knocked me out. The short answer is that is absolutely that is what inspired my script. That is the world I wanted to live in. Batman: The Animated Series, when I was growing up, was my Batman. As much as [Michael] Keaton was my Batman, The Animated Series really was my Batman."

It seems that Flanagan isn't going to be involved with Clayface going forward. He turned in the script, which is how involved with the movie he is going to be, because when pressed for more details, he made sure to explain that he doesn't know what is going on. "I don't know what they're doing with Clayface. I'm not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own," Flanagan said. "I know that they're doing work on the script. I'm off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it's not my movie, so I'll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out."

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan late last year, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a September 11, 2026 release date. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports said that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished.

