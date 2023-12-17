Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, james wan, warner bros discovery

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: 3 HQ Images Spotlight Sea Creatures

3 new high-quality images from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom spotlight the film's unique take on sea creatures, and we get a new look at Topo.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops high-quality images of sea life and Topo from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

Journey's end for current DC Universe chapter with 'Aquaman' sequel; uncertain future.

Box office success hangs in the balance; positive reviews could bolster 'Aquaman 2'.

Jam-packed cast led by Jason Momoa with a global release slated for December 2023.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is right around the corner, and while any social or review reactions that people might have are still under embargo, Warner Bros. Discovery is still dropping some more sneak peeks of the film. We know that this film will be the end of a certain chapter of the DC Universe. Now, whether or not pieces of the old make their way into the new remains to be seen, but right now, this looks like the end, and when even the star of the movie acknowledges that, it might be time to start accepting it. Whether or not anyone will be interested in a film when you know you can't have any further investment in these characters also remains to be seen. One of the best aspects of the first Aquaman was the world that director James Wan created and the unique way this film approached sea creatures. So it's good that these next three images that dropped on the Warner Bros. media site all focus on the various sea life in the film, including an HQ photo of Topo, who is apparently a whole character in this film, according to Wan. The box office for this film is still looking really rocky, but maybe if the reviews are positive, good word of mouth could help carry this one.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

