Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: aquaman, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, jason momoa, warner bros discovery

Jason Momoa Says "It's Not Looking Good" That Aquaman Will Return

"It's not looking too good," says Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa when asked about whether he'll play Aquaman again.

Article Summary Jason Momoa doubts his return as Aquaman amidst DC Universe changes.

Audience's reaction vital for Aquaman's fate, says Momoa.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom faces stiff competition and uncertain future.

Sequel to bring back stars Momoa, Wilson, Heard; releases December 2023.

The four DC movies that have come out this year have all had one thing in common: a cloud hanging over them. That cloud is the knowledge that this chapter of the DC Universe will be closing at the end of the year, and a new one is on the way. It seems that fans aren't sure what to think either. Should they see these movies if there is a near-zero chance that they will ever see these versions of these characters again? Is it worth getting reinvested? If the box office numbers are anything to go by, it looks like they aren't, and no one is more aware of this than the actors. The writing appears on the wall, and even someone like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa explained to Entertainment Tonight that he doesn't think the chances of him returning as Aquaman are looking very good.

"I don't necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice," Momoa said, explaining that James Gunn and Peter Safran — who were recently tapped to lead the future of DC film projects — want "to start their own new thing up. … The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa said. "But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

Momoa acknowledges just how much he loves this role and how he would like to explore more, much in the same way that director James Wan has also expressed his dreams for exploring this world, but he seems to know that it is really in the hands of audiences. Momoa said, "I love this character, and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it." The first Aquaman was one of the few real success stories of this generation of DC movies, but that was 2018, and a lot has changed since then. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a lot going against it, including competition from its own studio, and the early numbers aren't promising. We'll have to see if this one manages to turn it around, but this could be the goodbye to this version of Arthur Curry.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa—along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time, Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family and the world from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is produced by Peter Safran, Wan, and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production of A James Wan Film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!