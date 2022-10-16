Piggy Review: Bold Exploration Of Fatphobia Through Horror

Magnolia Pictures' Piggy is a gorgeous and brutal film in the ways it navigates inner and outward fatphobia, the moral dilemma in the justice Sara craves, and the pain she feels from feeling seen by someone she can't truly trust. The film is written and directed by Carlota Martínez-Pereda, and it stars Laura Galán, Claudia Salas, Carmen Machi, Fred Tatien, Pilar Castro, José Pastor, Camille Aguilar, and Irene Ferreiro.

With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A teenager whose excess weight makes her the target of incessant bullying, she flees a clique of capricious girls who torment her at the town pool, only to stumble upon them being brutally kidnapped by a stranger, who drives off with them in his van. When the police begin asking questions, Sara keeps quiet. Intrigued by the stranger — a mutual interest — she's torn between revealing the truth and protecting the man who saved her.

Piggy navigates some rough but all too real terrain. The setting, back roads, the pool, and the warehouse towards the film's end are fantastic. Even though Sara may hope for that protection and admiration from someone so horrific, it doesn't end up going in that direction. It takes some moments of reflection to see how deeply it messes with Sara for her to be so apprehensive and afraid to help or speak up. Her environment changes with her situation and the tones and color along with it. There is pure emotional rage from Sara at the end, losing things from her life and trying to take something back.

Piggy doesn't rely on a constant flow of gore or visceral imagery. Instead, the film develops waves of tension and dread as Sara dodges the questions and assumptions thrown her way. Her journey effortlessly showcases the restrictive nature of her family life and the life she leads secretly outside of everything that takes place. Although this Spanish film reflects on growing up as a woman in a specific culture, it continues to display moments of universal anguish many women experience. Piggy is available theatrically and on VOD on October 14th.

Piggy (2022) Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Magnolia Picture's Piggy, directed by Carlota Pereda, is a bold horror film that is full of both gorgeous visuals along with a generous amount of brutality in both the representations of fatphobia and manipulation. Credits Production Magnolia Pictures Director Carlota Pereda