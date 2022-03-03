Avatar 2 Is Coming Out In 2022; No, Really, They're Serious This Time

Some movies spend a long time in development hell, and then there are the Avatar sequels. The first movie is fascinating in how much money it made at the box office yet the only time anyone seems to talk about it is when talking about how much money it made or making a joke about how long it has taken for the sequels to come out. Despite the movie making virtually no cultural impact, we are getting four more of them, and the first movie, Avatar 2, is set to come out this December. The Hollywood Reporter did an interview with 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell, and he was asked if the movie was coming out this year.

Will Avatar stick to its 2022 release date? (No pause at all) Yes. It will. For real? For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what Jim is doing.

It sounds like they are confident that this is the year that we're finally going to see Avatar 2, but now the question of demand remains. Avatar was released in 2009, which means that kids born the year the movie came out will be old enough to see it in theaters provided it gets a PG-13 like the other movie. That is a long time, and Asbell was asked how they are going to get enough audience interest to justify the absolute massive budgets of these movies.

I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney. They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it's a saga. And it's a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they've evolved. It's less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don't think it will be hard to convince people to come back.

Whether or not Avatar was a big cultural moment is something we're going to have to agree to disagree on Steve, but he's not wrong about Disney marketing. If there is a studio that can get people behind the idea of a sequel that no one really remembers thirteen years after the fact, it's them. We'll likely learn more about Avatar 2 in the coming months, with a first teaser likely dropping in the late spring or summer if I was a betting woman.

Summary: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR 2 begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

