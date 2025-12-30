Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire And Ash – The Windtraders Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

20th Century Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Avatar: Fire and Ash, focusing on The Windtraders.

James Cameron and Zoe Saldaña discuss the creative process behind developing the Windtrader clan.

The featurette highlights the unique lore and design elements that distinguish the Windtraders.

Fire, land, sea, and now wind—Avatar’s mythology expands with new elements in Fire and Ash.

James Cameron loves to introduce new lore to the world of Avatar with each film, and with the second movie, it seemed like we were going to get a new element with each film. The first was land, then sea; the title of the third obviously meant there would be fire, but Avatar: Fire and Ash is also covering wind to some degree as well. We don't spend a lot of time with the Windtraders in the film, but it's clear a lot of work went into making them unique from the other cleans. In a new featurette released by 20th Century, Cameron and star Zoe Saldaña about the details that make the Windtraders special. There are still two more movies to go, and considering the fact that they are wrapping up the story we've been following since the first film, the Windtraders and how they move through the world would be an easy avenue to get characters away on new adventures.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It was released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

