Oona Chaplin Discusses Her Character's Journey in the Avatar Films

One of the fan-favorite additions from Avatar: Fire and Ash confirms that her character will return in future installments.

Article Summary Oona Chaplin reveals her Avatar: Fire and Ash character Varang will return in future sequels.

Varang leads the Ash People, a new volcano-dwelling Na'vi clan with evolving ties to Pandora's fate.

Chaplin hints at major upcoming storylines for Varang and the Ash People in the Avatar universe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has grossed over $760 million globally, with sequels set for 2029 and 2031.

Avatar recently returned with the third chapter of James Cameron's long-running sci-fi saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, bringing back familiar faces from the Sully family while introducing a new wave of characters ready to shake up Pandora. One of the biggest additions is Varang, a fierce new antagonist played by Oona Chaplin, who leads the volcano-dwelling Mangkwan, also known as the Ash People. And because Varang is still very much alive by the end of the film, a lot of viewers are already assuming she is not done causing trouble. Apparently, Chaplin seems to agree.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Star on Her Character's Journey

Speaking with Gold Derby about her character's future, she confirmed that Varang was always meant to survive and made it clear she would have fought for that outcome anyway. "I would have fought for Varang to stick around even if that wasn't the case," the actress tells the outlet. She adds, "Thankfully, it was already in the script, and I hope to keep playing her in Avatar 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, however many we can do." She then teased that there is more to come for Varang and her clan, explaining, "There's an interesting evolution for the Ash People and what part they play in the greater arc of this Pandora epic. I'm excited to keep exploring her… there are so many cool possibilities moving forward."

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, the story picks up right after Avatar: The Way of Water. Jake and Neytiri are still mourning Neteyam when a new conflict erupts with the Ash People, a Na'vi clan who live in a harsh volcanic region and have become disillusioned with Eywa after a devastating disaster. Varang arms her people by aligning with Quaritch and the human forces who want Pandora's resources, which pulls the Sully family into a brutal new war that shakes up allegiances.

The film brings back Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, and Stephen Lang as Quaritch, with Chaplin joining as Varang and Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, and Trinity Jo Li Bliss all returning from Avatar: The Way of Water. Cameron once again directs from a script he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opened in the United States on December 19, 2025, and has already earned more than $760 million worldwide, keeping the franchise firmly in blockbuster territory while two more sequels (likely including Varang) sit on the schedule for 2029 and 2031.

Are you excited about the prospect of more Varang?

