How James Cameron Presented the Avatar Sequel Stories to Cast The stars of James Cameron's Avatar recently revealed how they were presented with sequel information years after the film's release.

As James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is currently staking its claim on the worldwide box office (we still see you making waves M3GAN), it remains a constant topic of conversation, partially due to popularity and partially because Cameron loves discussing his visions for the franchise. A surprising (and actually refreshing) change of pace from the expectations for secrecy often associated with your standard big-budget Marvel releases, right?

While the original film was released in 2009 with clear plans for more Avatar to come, many of those involved in the film actually weren't prepared for what was coming until years after the film's release, simply trusting that there was something solid in store for the franchise. During a new interview with stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, the pair admit that they didn't learn of specifics until 2013, with visuals to follow in 2015.

Saldaña first tells The Wrap, "Never in a million years could we have imagined the reception that Avatar was going to have. So in 2013, I think at the premiere or during award season, Jim's like, 'Oh yeah, we're going to totally go back.' And it wasn't until 2013 when he told us. He reached out to all of us individually and said, 'I have begun writing.'"

The Importance of Family in Avatar's DNA

Worthington then explained, "He said, 'Rather than make a carbon copy, I've figured out how to extend the planet, extend the family.' And that was about as clear as it was. And then, in 2015, we both went and saw a room full of the visuals of the saga. And I think my wife was heavily pregnant at the time, and we're seeing a movie in this drawing form of a family, and we're thinking we're about to go on this journey. And it was like… It wasn't cut into movies. It was just this really emotional journey through pictures at that point."

Now that the second film is a certified hit and others are allegedly getting the official greenlight, we're genuinely eager to see where the director takes his Pandora plot in the chapters that follow.

Avatar: The Way of Water currently remains in theaters if you've yet to experience it for yourself!