Avatar: The Way Of Water Will Debut On Disney+ On June 7th Avatar: The Way of Water will be arriving on Disney+ and Max on June 7th. The film has made over $2 billion at the worldwide box office since its December 2023 release.

Avatar: The Way of Water blew away all expectations regarding how it did at the worldwide box office. It was the darling of the box office conversation until The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out and proved that other animated characters could also cross the billion-dollar mark. The film has crossed two billion at the time of writing, and while it doesn't appear that it will surpass the box office of the first film, it still did extremely well. Now it's time for anyone who didn't get the chance to see the movie on the big screen to see it at home if you didn't want to buy it to rent it, as Disney has announced that the film will arrive on Disney+ and Max on June 7.

The press release says that the release "will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast, and crew." If you're wondering why it's also jumping on Max, that has to do with outstanding contracts from the Fox acquisition that we're still going through. That said, it is unclear whether this streaming deal will apply to Avatar 3, 4, and 5. Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024, but who knows when Disney and 20th Century will start marketing it? It'll also be interesting to see if this movie will do as well as Avatar: The Way of Water, considering it doesn't have the years of expectations behind it.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16 and will stream on Disney+ on June 7.