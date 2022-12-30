Avatar: The Way Of Water Now Highest Grossing Overseas Film Of 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to flex its muscles at the box office all over the globe. After strong grosses Wednesday and Thursday, overseas numbers have climbed to $810.6 million, sending it past Top Gun: Maverick as the number one grosser overseas for 2022. Adding in domestic grosses put it at $1.169 billion, and by the weekend's end, it should cross the $1.3 billion mark and $400 million domestically. The weekday grosses are absolutely crushing it right now, as it just finished off the best grossing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of 2022 domestically. Not bad for a movie that, a week ago, some people were calling a "disappointment" or "a bomb." With only one wide release of note in January (M3gan, January 6th), it has smooth sailing at the box office until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops on February 12th.

Guess People Really Want That Avatar Theatrical Experience

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers."

Anyone who wrote this film's obituary after one weekend is not very smart. The success of Avatar was always going to be in its legs, and so far, it looks like it will have them. I still think it will fall short of $2 billion, but $1.5 billion is in its sights for sure, which would also put its gross over Top Gun: Maverick. Wonder if we will all doubt Cameron again when Avatar 3 comes out in a couple of years.