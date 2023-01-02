Avatar: The Way Of Water Second Holiday Weekend Up At The Box Office

Avatar: The Way Of Water keeps raking in cash, as for the second straight holiday weekend, it topped the weekend box office. It will finish the four-day frame with $86.3 million, which puts it up +6% from Christmas weekend when the weather wreaked havoc on the box office. That will put it around $444 million domestically and $1.37 billion, well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film released in 2022. Say what you want about the film itself, it is an event film, and increasingly event pictures are what make big dollars week in and week out. Now we wait to see if it can chug along to the $2 billion mark.

Avatar Wasn't The Only Film Up For The Weekend

Avatar was not the only film that saw no drop week to week. In second place was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with $21.7 million, up +31%. Third went to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as it added $6.5 million. Fourth place had Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody gross $5.4 million, and rounding out the top five was Babylon with $$3.6 million. All films in the top 10 saw positive increases over Christmas weekend, again proving that the cold temps and blizzards conditions did indeed play a big factor in cooling off one of the holiday box office weekends this year,

The New Year's box office top 5:

Avatar: The Way of Water- $86.3 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish- $21.7 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- $$6.5 million Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody- $5.4 million Babylon- $3.6 million

Next week officially starts a new year at the box office and our first big opening of 2023. get ready for M3gan to dance into our hearts this week as she tries to take it to the reigning champ, Avatar. Could she do it? It is possible, as the film has some great buzz. With more people returning to work and school this week, the overall box office should dip. I still think Avatar wins, but it may be closer than you think.