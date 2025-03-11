Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Are Loosely Inspired By The Comics

Director Joe Russo says that the comics are serving as "loose inspiration" for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Article Summary Russo Brothers confirm Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars draw loose inspiration from Marvel comics.

Director Joe Russo admires both original and Hickman comic runs for inspiring the new Avengers films.

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell rumored to join.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters May 1, 2026; Avengers: Secret Wars follows on May 7, 2027.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for coming up on two decades, and they haven't been shy about the fact that they aren't adapting the comics directly. We know that from the moment we were introduced to Tony Stark on the big screen in 2008, his backstory wasn't the same as that of the comics. It became much more apparent when Avengers: Age of Ultron was released, which had nothing to do with the comic of the same name, which was released at around the same time. Now Marvel is adapting one of their most well-known crossover events, Secret Wars, but just because the film is called Secret Wars doesn't mean you know how this and the story of Avengers: Doomsday will go. Director Joe Russo spoke to Tech Radar recently and was asked if they drew inspiration from any specific run of the comics and revealed that they are used as "loose inspiration" for the films.

"Well, we always create our own version of the story," Joe Russo replied when I asked if they sought inspiration from one comic run over the other. "So, we use the comics as loose inspiration. But, you know, I grew up on the original run. That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Secret Wars is one of those events that people are either going to love the adaptation that Marvel does or hate it. They managed to pull it off once with Civil War and essentially streamlined that whole mess of crossovers and comics. We'll have to see what ends up happening here, but people are far less excited about these two movies than they were before we started getting any plot hints, aka before they unveiled Robert Downey Jr. as Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

