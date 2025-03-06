Posted in: Avengers, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Robert Downey Jr. Is "Immersed" And "Dialed In"

Avengers: Doomsday Joe Russo says that Robert Downey Jr. is "writing backstory, costume ideas" and "sees a real opportunity here with the character."

The announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom was met with mixed reactions across the board. Some people were into the idea; some were not happy about it at all, and people who don't know much about how buckwild comics are didn't understand how this was even possible. We don't know what angle Avengers: Doomsday will take when introducing this character, but Jusso Russo spoke to Entertainment Tonight (via Variety) and explained just how invested Downey Jr. is in this role.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo said. "He's writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Why did we need to know that exactly? Well, it's not a large leap to think that Dowey Jr. could have taken this role for the money because we can only assume Marvel rolled up with a dump truck of money. He also spent a good portion of the last awards season talking about how ready he was to move on from all of this. One could argue that he's coming in as someone new in Avengers: Doomsday, but that's splitting hairs. We'll never know if Downey Jr. or the Russo's took these jobs because they had real creative interest or if the dump truck of money got full enough. We suppose it depends on how cynical you are.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

